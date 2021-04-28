129,242 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Purchased by H&H Retirement Design & Management INC

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 129,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,688,000. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 4.0% of H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $51.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.30. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $49.31 and a twelve month high of $51.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.094 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th.

