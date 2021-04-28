140,764 Shares in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 140,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,501,000. Norges Bank owned 1.36% of The Liberty Braves Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BATRA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 316.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 120,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David E. Rapley sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total transaction of $49,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,294.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:BATRA opened at $28.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The Liberty Braves Group has a 12 month low of $17.19 and a 12 month high of $34.99.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.00 million for the quarter. The Liberty Braves Group had a negative return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 33.90%.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club (ANLBC), assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

