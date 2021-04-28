144,567 Shares in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 144,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,675,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISH. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in DISH Network during the 4th quarter worth about $1,270,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DISH Network by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 66,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after buying an additional 4,794 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in DISH Network during the 4th quarter worth about $530,000. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in DISH Network by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 34,502,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,824,000 after buying an additional 4,991,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in DISH Network during the 4th quarter worth about $2,090,000. 42.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DISH opened at $42.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.00. DISH Network Co. has a 52 week low of $22.53 and a 52 week high of $43.45.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.49. DISH Network had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DISH Network Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DISH. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DISH Network in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on DISH Network from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of DISH Network in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DISH Network from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.40.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

