$16.88 Billion in Sales Expected for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2021


Analysts expect that Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) will announce $16.88 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Phillips 66’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $17.84 billion and the lowest is $15.91 billion. Phillips 66 reported sales of $21.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will report full-year sales of $76.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $71.61 billion to $82.11 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $84.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $71.45 billion to $97.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Phillips 66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $16.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share.

PSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.53.

In other news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $14,027,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eastern Bank increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 106,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,705,000 after acquiring an additional 30,516 shares in the last quarter. Campion Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth approximately $562,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 31.0% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 13,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.3% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 65,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,891 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $78.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.22. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $43.27 and a one year high of $90.59. The firm has a market cap of $34.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Earnings History and Estimates for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

