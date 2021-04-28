$17.34 Million in Sales Expected for Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) will announce sales of $17.34 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Veritone’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $17.40 million and the lowest is $17.25 million. Veritone reported sales of $11.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 45.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Veritone will report full year sales of $78.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $77.25 million to $79.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $97.72 million, with estimates ranging from $94.42 million to $100.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Veritone.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $16.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 million. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 122.72% and a negative net margin of 94.44%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VERI shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on Veritone from $21.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Veritone from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on Veritone from $15.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.43.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banta Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Veritone by 3.5% during the first quarter. Banta Asset Management LP now owns 2,401,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,591,000 after acquiring an additional 81,549 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Veritone by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,647,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,860,000 after acquiring an additional 87,332 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Veritone during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,087,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Veritone by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 372,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,598,000 after acquiring an additional 34,600 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Veritone in the third quarter worth about $2,966,000. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VERI stock opened at $25.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $831.05 million, a P/E ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 3.55. Veritone has a 1 year low of $3.82 and a 1 year high of $50.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.17.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as cognitive queries, predictions, correlations, and analyses in real-time using AI models in various categories comprising transcription, face recognition, and object recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.

