187,151 Shares in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 187,151 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,951,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.95% of Dime Community Bancshares as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DCOM. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,262 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 17,643 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,823 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 8,262 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,856 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,000. 71.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Basswood Capital Management, L acquired 45,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.89 per share, for a total transaction of $1,212,335.65. Also, Director Basswood Partners, L.L.C. acquired 13,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.02 per share, for a total transaction of $354,799.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 68,723 shares of company stock worth $1,847,252. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCOM stock opened at $32.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.51 and a 12-month high of $33.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.12.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $48.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.00 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 8.40%. As a group, research analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Dime Community Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Dime Community Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James raised Dime Community Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Dime Community Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, demand deposits, and other time deposits.

