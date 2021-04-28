19,078 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Acquired by H&H Retirement Design & Management INC

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,182,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 2.5% of H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 257.5% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VB opened at $225.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.20. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $121.00 and a 52-week high of $226.18.

