1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, an increase of 411.8% from the March 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,110,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:TGIFF opened at $0.08 on Wednesday. 1933 Industries has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average of $0.07.
1933 Industries Company Profile
