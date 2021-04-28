1Spatial Plc (LON:SPA) Insider Acquires £22,000 in Stock

1Spatial Plc (LON:SPA) insider Andrew Fabian bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 44 ($0.57) per share, for a total transaction of £22,000 ($28,743.14).

LON SPA traded up GBX 1.08 ($0.01) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 44.08 ($0.58). The stock had a trading volume of 445,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,699. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 45.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 32.89. 1Spatial Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 16.19 ($0.21) and a 12-month high of GBX 52.45 ($0.69). The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.21. The firm has a market capitalization of £48.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.93.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.78) price objective on shares of 1Spatial in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

1Spatial Plc develops and sells IT software, and related consultancy and support services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its products include 1Integrate for automated data validation, cleaning, transformation, and enhancement for data; 1Data Gateway, a self-service web-portal for spatial data validation, processing, and analytics; 1Integrate for ArcGIS, a solution that ensures the compliance of data for use across the enterprise, as well as provides automated data validation and management for the ArcGIS platform; 1Edit, a spatial vector data editing application; and 1Generalise that automatically creates various smaller-scale data products from large-scale data sources.

