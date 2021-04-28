$2.40 Billion in Sales Expected for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) to post sales of $2.40 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.47 billion. Quest Diagnostics posted sales of $1.83 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will report full year sales of $9.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.26 billion to $9.69 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.11 billion to $8.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Quest Diagnostics.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DGX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.38.

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total transaction of $138,936.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,596 shares in the company, valued at $4,981,602.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total transaction of $671,499.78. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth $164,597,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 926.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 622,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,219,000 after purchasing an additional 562,100 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 792,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $94,395,000 after purchasing an additional 390,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,623,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $193,427,000 after purchasing an additional 321,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,730,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $206,281,000 after acquiring an additional 286,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $132.30 on Wednesday. Quest Diagnostics has a one year low of $103.26 and a one year high of $134.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.14 and a 200-day moving average of $123.74. The company has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.80%.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 4th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Read More: SEC Filing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quest Diagnostics (DGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.