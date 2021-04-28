$2.64 Billion in Sales Expected for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) will report $2.64 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Eversource Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.79 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.46 billion. Eversource Energy reported sales of $2.37 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will report full-year sales of $9.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.03 billion to $10.42 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $9.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.25 billion to $10.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Eversource Energy.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ES shares. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,408,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,630,661,000 after purchasing an additional 84,744 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 25,533,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,208,906,000 after purchasing an additional 939,501 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,959,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $602,080,000 after purchasing an additional 30,701 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,636,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,061,000 after purchasing an additional 22,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,467,000. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $87.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $73.61 and a 1 year high of $96.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.72 and its 200-day moving average is $87.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.86%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

