$2.78 Billion in Sales Expected for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) will announce $2.78 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Discover Financial Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.84 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.73 billion. Discover Financial Services reported sales of $2.66 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will report full-year sales of $11.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.19 billion to $11.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $12.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.51 billion to $12.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Discover Financial Services.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DFS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.13.

In related news, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $939,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,184.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $1,694,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 147,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,961,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 216,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,586,000 after acquiring an additional 8,650 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,668,000 after acquiring an additional 16,735 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 28,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,132,000. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

DFS stock opened at $107.76 on Wednesday. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $35.05 and a one year high of $108.13. The stock has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

