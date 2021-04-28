$2.92 Billion in Sales Expected for Edison International (NYSE:EIX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Edison International (NYSE:EIX) will post $2.92 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Edison International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.05 billion and the lowest is $2.79 billion. Edison International posted sales of $2.79 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edison International will report full-year sales of $13.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.67 billion to $14.17 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $14.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.89 billion to $14.88 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Edison International.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Edison International had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EIX shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Edison International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edison International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.09.

EIX stock opened at $58.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.90. The stock has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. Edison International has a 1 year low of $48.47 and a 1 year high of $66.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.38%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Edison International by 5.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 89,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,126,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 10.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 84.5% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 12.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

