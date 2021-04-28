212,731 Shares in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 212,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,269,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 3.38% of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PXI. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $179,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 143.7% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 33,995 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $551,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 6,459.3% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 17,763 shares during the last quarter.

PXI opened at $24.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.99. Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF has a one year low of $11.72 and a one year high of $28.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%.

About Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.

