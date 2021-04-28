21,420 Shares in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Bought by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 21,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Sonoco Products by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Sonoco Products by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 11,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

SON stock opened at $65.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.61. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $42.41 and a 12-month high of $65.99.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 50.99%.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $36,325.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,717.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SON shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Sonoco Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.71.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

