2,589,415 Shares in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,589,415 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,532,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.79% of SLM at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SLM. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of SLM by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,019,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,637,000 after purchasing an additional 11,369 shares in the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of SLM by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 6,994,139 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213,488 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of SLM during the 4th quarter worth about $308,000. Kendall Capital Management raised its position in shares of SLM by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 98,308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of SLM by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 510,424 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,323,000 after purchasing an additional 30,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on SLM shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of SLM from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. SLM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Shares of SLM stock traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $19.20. The stock had a trading volume of 146,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,276,994. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.09 and its 200-day moving average is $13.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. SLM Co. has a 52-week low of $6.48 and a 52-week high of $19.92.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.70. SLM had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 28.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

SLM declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 23.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other SLM news, Director Mary Carter Warren Franke acquired 7,000 shares of SLM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.03 per share, for a total transaction of $105,210.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

