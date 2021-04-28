268,248 Shares in Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI) Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 268,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,858,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.50% of Inphi as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Inphi during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inphi during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Inphi by 6,220.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Inphi during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Inphi in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

IPHI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut shares of Inphi from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inphi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Inphi from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Inphi from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inphi has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.08.

In related news, VP Ron Torten sold 966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.30, for a total value of $164,509.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Inphi stock traded down $1.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.27. The stock had a trading volume of 196,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,691. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Inphi Co. has a 52-week low of $91.07 and a 52-week high of $185.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $171.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.34. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of -133.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07.

Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $187.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.95 million. Inphi had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.33%. Inphi’s quarterly revenue was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Inphi Co. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inphi Company Profile

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications and computing markets in China, the United States, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption.

