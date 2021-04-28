$27.01 Million in Sales Expected for Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) to report $27.01 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $22.50 million and the highest is $32.00 million. Heron Therapeutics posted sales of $25.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $156.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $135.00 million to $179.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $282.90 million, with estimates ranging from $180.00 million to $365.08 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Heron Therapeutics.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $20.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.06% and a negative net margin of 216.18%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HRTX opened at $17.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.71. Heron Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.52 and a 52 week high of $22.40.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

