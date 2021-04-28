$27.92 Billion in Sales Expected for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) will announce $27.92 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Alibaba Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $28.46 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $27.41 billion. Alibaba Group reported sales of $16.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 73%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alibaba Group will report full-year sales of $108.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $105.26 billion to $111.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $143.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $139.37 billion to $147.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Alibaba Group.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $18.19 EPS.

BABA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.73.

NYSE BABA opened at $235.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $231.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.24. The company has a market capitalization of $638.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group has a twelve month low of $189.53 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth $5,713,083,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,989,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,419,371,000 after buying an additional 448,585 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,238,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,546,573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043,637 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,945,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,245,613,000 after acquiring an additional 450,553 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,883,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,532,901,000 after purchasing an additional 35,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

