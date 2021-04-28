27,467 Shares in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Bought by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 27,467 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,137,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Trimble by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,108,869 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,676,521,000 after acquiring an additional 636,599 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Trimble by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,552,142 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $303,947,000 after acquiring an additional 301,612 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,408,176 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $227,562,000 after purchasing an additional 284,790 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,994,563 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $199,947,000 after purchasing an additional 702,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Trimble by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,898,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $193,513,000 after buying an additional 12,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

TRMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Trimble from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Shares of TRMB opened at $84.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.92. Trimble Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.65 and a 52-week high of $84.86.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.79 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 15.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trimble news, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 4,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total value of $311,976.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 16,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,236,802.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,315,037.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.