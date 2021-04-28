284,980 Shares in Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new position in Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 284,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,252,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.38% of Translate Bio at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TBIO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Translate Bio in the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Translate Bio by 205.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 91,084 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Translate Bio by 140.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 18,088 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Translate Bio by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 26,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP increased its position in Translate Bio by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TBIO stock opened at $21.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.43. Translate Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $34.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.23 and a beta of 0.96.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Translate Bio in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist lowered Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Translate Bio in a report on Monday, March 29th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Translate Bio in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Translate Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.36.

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2.

