$292.73 Million in Sales Expected for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) will announce $292.73 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Enphase Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $286.40 million to $303.70 million. Enphase Energy posted sales of $205.55 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 42.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enphase Energy will report full-year sales of $1.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $2.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Enphase Energy.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. The firm had revenue of $264.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ENPH shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $118.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Enphase Energy from $211.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Enphase Energy from $245.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.85.

In other news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 5,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total transaction of $1,176,903.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 123,772 shares in the company, valued at $25,302,709.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 62,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total value of $9,706,906.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,877,487.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 226,471 shares of company stock valued at $37,630,844. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 57,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after acquiring an additional 15,140 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the third quarter worth about $415,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 30.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the third quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the third quarter worth about $289,000. 72.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENPH stock opened at $171.10 on Wednesday. Enphase Energy has a fifty-two week low of $37.81 and a fifty-two week high of $229.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $155.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.31. The company has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

