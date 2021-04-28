2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Announces Earnings Results

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. 2U had a negative net margin of 30.92% and a negative return on equity of 20.04%. The firm had revenue of $232.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. 2U updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of 2U stock remained flat at $$42.69 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,490,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,131. 2U has a 1 year low of $21.85 and a 1 year high of $59.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.97 and a 200 day moving average of $39.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Get 2U alerts:

In other news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 41,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $1,928,974.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 129,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,094,537. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on 2U from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson upped their target price on 2U from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of 2U from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on 2U from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

About 2U

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.