2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $925 million-$955 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $932.24 million.

TWOU remained flat at $$42.69 during midday trading on Wednesday. 1,490,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,521,131. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. 2U has a 1 year low of $21.85 and a 1 year high of $59.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.97 and its 200-day moving average is $39.42.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $232.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.49 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 30.92% and a negative return on equity of 20.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Analysts predict that 2U will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on TWOU shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of 2U from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 2U from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of 2U from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of 2U from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.25.

In other 2U news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 41,042 shares of 2U stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $1,928,974.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 129,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,094,537. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

