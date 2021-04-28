30429 (TNT.TO) (TNT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

30429 (TNT.TO) (TSE:TNT) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.15 per share for the quarter.

30429 (TNT.TO) (TSE:TNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$36.19 million for the quarter.

30429 has a fifty-two week low of C$5.93 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.00.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

Separately, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of 30429 (TNT.TO) in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

