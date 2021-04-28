31,891 Shares in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 31,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,682,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,585,718,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $846,944,000. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $375,721,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $343,849,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $316,298,000.

Airbnb stock opened at $177.94 on Wednesday. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $121.50 and a one year high of $219.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $184.32.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($10.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($9.18) by ($1.66). The company had revenue of $859.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.79 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post -13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABNB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Airbnb from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Airbnb from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $197.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.10.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

