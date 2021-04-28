31,900 Shares in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Purchased by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned 0.08% of nLIGHT as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,348,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,338,000 after acquiring an additional 174,952 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in nLIGHT by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,442,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,756,000 after buying an additional 125,811 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in nLIGHT by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,182,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,615,000 after buying an additional 77,268 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in nLIGHT by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 822,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,843,000 after buying an additional 249,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in nLIGHT by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 820,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,786,000 after buying an additional 39,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

In other nLIGHT news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total value of $319,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $883,600. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LASR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $27.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of LASR opened at $31.76 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.66 and its 200-day moving average is $32.33. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.28 and a 12 month high of $46.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.11 and a beta of 2.68.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $65.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.80 million. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 13.57% and a negative return on equity of 9.52%. Research analysts anticipate that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

nLIGHT Profile

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor laser chips, optical fiber in-house, and electrical-optical components.

