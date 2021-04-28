$32.77 Million in Sales Expected for Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) will announce $32.77 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dynagas LNG Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $33.09 million and the lowest is $32.45 million. Dynagas LNG Partners reported sales of $34.47 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will report full-year sales of $131.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $128.90 million to $134.37 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $127.10 million, with estimates ranging from $123.40 million to $130.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Dynagas LNG Partners.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $34.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.63 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 21.11%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DLNG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of DLNG opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.91. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $3.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 145.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,862 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 144,692 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 8.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. As of April 16, 2020, the company owned and operated a fleet of six liquefied natural gas carriers. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP. Dynagas LNG Partners LP was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

