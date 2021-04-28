33,433 Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Bought by Eagle Capital Management LLC

Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 33,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,503,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,787,982,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Chevron by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,122,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,614,912,000 after buying an additional 1,158,022 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,874,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,171,665,000 after buying an additional 368,897 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,158,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $773,397,000 after buying an additional 93,672 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,727,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $652,612,000 after buying an additional 1,188,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX stock traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.12. 102,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,735,087. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $112.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.49. The stock has a market cap of $200.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.68.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.