$342.63 Million in Sales Expected for SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) This Quarter

Analysts expect SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) to announce $342.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for SLM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $333.27 million to $352.00 million. SLM reported sales of $348.78 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SLM will report full-year sales of $1.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SLM.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.70. SLM had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 28.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of SLM from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Shares of SLM stock opened at $19.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.78. SLM has a twelve month low of $6.48 and a twelve month high of $19.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.40.

SLM declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 23.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Mary Carter Warren Franke bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.03 per share, with a total value of $105,210.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLM during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SLM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLM during the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

