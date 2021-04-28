36,400 Shares in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Bought by Eagle Health Investments LP

Eagle Health Investments LP purchased a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 36,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,235,000. Mirati Therapeutics comprises approximately 2.4% of Eagle Health Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Eagle Health Investments LP owned approximately 0.07% of Mirati Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,280,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $940,151,000 after purchasing an additional 869,526 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,067,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 92.2% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 760,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,953,000 after buying an additional 364,634 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,299,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,559,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $342,510,000 after acquiring an additional 248,154 shares during the last quarter. 94.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, Director Maria E. Martinez sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.54, for a total transaction of $1,526,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,975 shares in the company, valued at $2,233,851.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc sold 400,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.15, for a total transaction of $72,460,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 427,685 shares of company stock valued at $77,860,736 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MRTX stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $153.54. The company had a trading volume of 7,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,786. The business has a 50-day moving average of $172.21 and a 200-day moving average of $203.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of -19.86 and a beta of 1.64. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $80.36 and a one year high of $249.42.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRTX has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $257.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.57.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

