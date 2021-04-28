37,453 Shares in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Acquired by Eagle Health Investments LP

Eagle Health Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 37,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,752,000. Inspire Medical Systems comprises about 3.0% of Eagle Health Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Eagle Health Investments LP owned 0.14% of Inspire Medical Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INSP. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the third quarter worth $42,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 210.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 96.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INSP shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $210.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America cut Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.50.

INSP stock traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $239.51. The company had a trading volume of 103 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,888. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $213.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.58 and a beta of 1.71. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $252.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 14.67 and a quick ratio of 14.18.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.17. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 61.07% and a negative return on equity of 32.23%. The company had revenue of $46.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

Inspire Medical Systems Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.