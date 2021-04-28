382,708 Shares in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Purchased by H&H Retirement Design & Management INC

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 382,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,771,000. Invesco Preferred ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC owned 0.08% of Invesco Preferred ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,659,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,023,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,990 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,578,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,617 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,440,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,840,000 after acquiring an additional 788,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1,801.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 675,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,949,000 after acquiring an additional 639,888 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PGX opened at $15.10 on Wednesday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $15.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.97.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

