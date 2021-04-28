$39.87 Million in Sales Expected for IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) to post $39.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for IMAX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $41.28 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $38.50 million. IMAX posted sales of $34.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that IMAX will report full year sales of $239.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $218.33 million to $252.59 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $350.46 million, with estimates ranging from $327.80 million to $396.55 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for IMAX.

Get IMAX alerts:

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $55.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.29 million. IMAX had a negative net margin of 50.83% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IMAX shares. Barrington Research raised their target price on IMAX from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. MKM Partners raised their target price on IMAX from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Wedbush raised IMAX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.60 to $17.90 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.49.

Shares of IMAX stock opened at $21.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.46 and a 200-day moving average of $17.62. IMAX has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $25.05.

In other news, insider Mark Welton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total value of $113,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,475 shares in the company, valued at $941,067.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline Bassani sold 1,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total value of $36,293.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,281.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,559 shares of company stock worth $195,464 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in IMAX by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in IMAX during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in IMAX by 8.3% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in IMAX by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IMAX during the fourth quarter worth $198,000. Institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

About IMAX

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IMAX (IMAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.