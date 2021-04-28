$4.49 EPS Expected for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) will report earnings of $4.49 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.73 and the lowest is $4.30. Reliance Steel & Aluminum reported earnings of $1.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 230.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will report full-year earnings of $13.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.71 to $14.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $10.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.00 to $10.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Reliance Steel & Aluminum.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS.

RS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $136.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.33.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, President Karla R. Lewis sold 12,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $1,712,379.44. Following the sale, the president now owns 109,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,824,907.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total transaction of $783,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,841,153.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,464 shares of company stock worth $3,584,304. Corporate insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 322.4% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.1% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 18,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RS opened at $160.02 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $152.86 and a 200-day moving average of $129.42. The company has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 52-week low of $80.20 and a 52-week high of $160.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 5.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 26.60%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

