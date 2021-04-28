$401.17 Million in Sales Expected for Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) to report $401.17 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Titan International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $402.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $399.94 million. Titan International posted sales of $341.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Titan International will report full year sales of $1.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Titan International.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.12. Titan International had a negative return on equity of 27.12% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $326.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.86 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Titan International from $4.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of Titan International stock opened at $10.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Titan International has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $11.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.59. The stock has a market cap of $670.54 million, a PE ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 2.47.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Titan International by 135.1% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 6,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Titan International in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Titan International in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Titan International in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Titan International in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

About Titan International

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

