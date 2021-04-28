$419.14 Million in Sales Expected for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) will announce $419.14 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $409.20 million and the highest is $429.18 million. WillScot Mobile Mini posted sales of $255.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini will report full-year sales of $1.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for WillScot Mobile Mini.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $437.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.65 million.

WSC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.45.

WSC stock opened at $29.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 186.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $30.34.

In other news, Director Stephen Robertson sold 17,412,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $466,480,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Kelly M. Williams sold 362,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $9,902,516.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 188,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,160,310.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.92% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, natural resources, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

