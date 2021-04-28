$451.08 Million in Sales Expected for Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) will report $451.08 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $463.94 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $440.70 million. Nabors Industries posted sales of $715.17 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full-year sales of $1.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nabors Industries.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($23.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($23.56) by ($0.26). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 27.82% and a negative net margin of 39.93%. The company had revenue of $446.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.15 million.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.64.

Shares of NBR opened at $82.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $704.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 3.77. Nabors Industries has a 12-month low of $10.20 and a 12-month high of $133.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Nabors Industries by 49.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,569,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 518,376 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Nabors Industries by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 166,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,702,000 after purchasing an additional 25,281 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Nabors Industries by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 157,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,200,000 after purchasing an additional 70,719 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Nabors Industries by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,056,000 after purchasing an additional 8,006 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Nabors Industries by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,248,000 after purchasing an additional 13,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

Earnings History and Estimates for Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR)

