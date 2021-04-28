459,569 Shares in Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 459,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,240,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.92% of Tricida at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TCDA. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tricida by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,213,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,849,000 after acquiring an additional 107,500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tricida by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 188,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Tricida by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 64,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 26,130 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Tricida by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 24,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tricida by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,505,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,666,000 after buying an additional 51,530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Tricida alerts:

In other news, Director Sandra I. Coufal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total transaction of $34,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 162,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,123,628.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $81,200 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

TCDA opened at $4.78 on Wednesday. Tricida, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.74 and a 12 month high of $32.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.00 and a 200 day moving average of $6.65. The firm has a market cap of $240.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 7.00, a quick ratio of 7.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.05). On average, research analysts forecast that Tricida, Inc. will post -5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.65.

Tricida Profile

Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of TRC101, a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed phase 3 trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tricida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.