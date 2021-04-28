467,581 Shares in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 467,581 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,055,000. Norges Bank owned 0.92% of Tutor Perini as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Tutor Perini by 51.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,669 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Tutor Perini by 338.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tutor Perini during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tutor Perini by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Tutor Perini during the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TPC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Tutor Perini from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $907,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TPC opened at $16.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Tutor Perini Co. has a 1-year low of $5.76 and a 1-year high of $20.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.07 and a 200-day moving average of $15.59. The company has a market cap of $840.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.96 and a beta of 1.58.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 5.41%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tutor Perini Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.2969 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%.

Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

