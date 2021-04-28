$471.63 Million in Sales Expected for Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) will announce sales of $471.63 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Covanta’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $466.00 million to $481.00 million. Covanta posted sales of $468.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Covanta will report full-year sales of $1.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $1.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Covanta.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.47 million. Covanta had a negative return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Covanta from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Covanta in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.90.

CVA opened at $13.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.01 and a 200-day moving average of $12.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.52 and a beta of 1.48. Covanta has a 12-month low of $6.76 and a 12-month high of $15.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. Covanta’s payout ratio is presently 457.14%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVA. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Covanta by 59.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 469,833 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after buying an additional 175,359 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Covanta in the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Ecofin Advisors Ltd lifted its stake in Covanta by 3.3% during the third quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd now owns 1,487,672 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,529,000 after purchasing an additional 46,860 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Covanta by 16.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,430 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 9,343 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. lifted its stake in Covanta by 33.3% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 412,754 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 103,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy (WtE), as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy generation businesses.

