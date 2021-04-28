49,333 Shares in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 49,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,494,000. Norges Bank owned 0.13% of Renewable Energy Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in REGI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Kepos Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 1,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

REGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist lifted their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, BWS Financial upped their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Renewable Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.89.

Shares of REGI stock opened at $59.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.56. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.65 and a 52 week high of $117.00.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 22.72%. The company had revenue of $547.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.26 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Renewable Energy Group Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

