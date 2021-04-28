4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,423.60

4imprint Group plc (LON:FOUR) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,423.60 ($31.66) and traded as low as GBX 2,152.65 ($28.12). 4imprint Group shares last traded at GBX 2,355 ($30.77), with a volume of 29,406 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on 4imprint Group from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,300 ($30.05) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. 4imprint Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,933.33 ($38.32).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,448 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,423.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.20. The company has a market cap of £661.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 298.10.

In other news, insider Kevin Lyons-Tarr sold 1,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,465 ($32.21), for a total value of £44,517.90 ($58,162.92). Also, insider Charles John Brady acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,486 ($32.48) per share, with a total value of £24,860 ($32,479.75).

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers apparel, bags, drinkware, and stationery, as well as writing, technology, outdoor and leisure, tradeshows and signage, auto, home and tools, and wellness and safety products.

