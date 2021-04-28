4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Trading Down 0.2% Over Last Week (FOUR)

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (CURRENCY:FOUR) traded 27% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. One 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES coin can currently be bought for about $0.0292 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has a total market cap of $3.71 million and $980,330.00 worth of 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.67 or 0.00065543 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00020509 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001837 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.27 or 0.00072161 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $451.96 or 0.00830527 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.44 or 0.00096358 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001501 BTC.

About 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES is a coin. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,901,359 coins. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official Twitter account is @THE4THPILLARLTD . The official website for 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES is the4thpillar.io . 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official message board is medium.com/the4thpillar

According to CryptoCompare, “The 4thpillar technologies products and services can be applied to various industries, as the need for secure digital eDelivery of sensitive electronic data and documents rises. It implements Blockchain-based technology solutions and facilitate digital transformation for the public and private sector. “

Buying and Selling 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES

