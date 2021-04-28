$50,000.00 in Sales Expected for Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) will post sales of $50,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Otonomy’s earnings. Otonomy posted sales of $160,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 68.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Otonomy will report full year sales of $240,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $200,000.00 to $280,000.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $300,000.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Otonomy.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. Otonomy had a negative return on equity of 108.75% and a negative net margin of 14,379.87%. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.42 million.

OTIC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Otonomy from $10.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Otonomy from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Otonomy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.58.

OTIC stock opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.31. Otonomy has a one year low of $2.14 and a one year high of $6.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.54 and a 200-day moving average of $4.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 8.97 and a current ratio of 8.97.

In related news, Director Jay Lichter sold 311,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total value of $917,745.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,074,098 shares of company stock worth $3,056,574. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Otonomy in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Otonomy in the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in Otonomy in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Otonomy during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Otonomy by 66.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 23,801 shares during the period. 72.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otonomy Company Profile

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

