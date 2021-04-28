51,819 Shares in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Bought by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 51,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,378,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 46,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 9,764 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 147.9% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 9,875 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,602,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,989,000 after purchasing an additional 142,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 183.1% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 18,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 11,798 shares during the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.59.

Shares of The Charles Schwab stock opened at $69.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.26. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $31.63 and a 12 month high of $69.76.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 325,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total value of $18,791,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $238,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,697,810 shares of company stock valued at $102,807,504. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.