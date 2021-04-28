$52.54 Million in Sales Expected for Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) will announce sales of $52.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Investment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $52.27 million and the highest is $52.81 million. Apollo Investment posted sales of $71.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Investment will report full-year sales of $218.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $218.20 million to $218.73 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $213.12 million, with estimates ranging from $212.51 million to $214.31 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Apollo Investment.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $54.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.76 million. Apollo Investment had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 43.98%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

AINV stock opened at $14.48 on Wednesday. Apollo Investment has a 52-week low of $7.33 and a 52-week high of $14.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.91. The stock has a market cap of $944.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 2.00.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a yield of 9.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.41%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Investment by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,369 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Apollo Investment by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 48,810 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its position in Apollo Investment by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 219,713 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 15,516 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Investment by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 118,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 59,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,946,000. 34.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

