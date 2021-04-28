$557.96 Million in Sales Expected for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) will report $557.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Five Below’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $575.98 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $550.00 million. Five Below reported sales of $200.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 177.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five Below will report full year sales of $2.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.97 billion to $3.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Five Below.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $858.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.44 million. Five Below had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FIVE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $202.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.00.

In other news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 2,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $473,289.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,280.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total value of $1,068,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,288,229.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,006 shares of company stock worth $3,360,898. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 19.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 401.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 189.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 28.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 46.1% during the first quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 267,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,113,000 after purchasing an additional 84,500 shares during the period.

FIVE opened at $200.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $195.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.58. The company has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 102.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19. Five Below has a 1 year low of $81.11 and a 1 year high of $205.28.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Five Below (FIVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.