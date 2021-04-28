$57.37 Million in Sales Expected for Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) will post sales of $57.37 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Allegiance Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $58.80 million and the lowest is $56.60 million. Allegiance Bancshares posted sales of $47.75 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will report full-year sales of $221.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $221.10 million to $221.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $216.57 million, with estimates ranging from $211.50 million to $223.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Allegiance Bancshares.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $56.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.13 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 6.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

NASDAQ:ABTX opened at $40.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $820.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.37. Allegiance Bancshares has a 12-month low of $21.02 and a 12-month high of $43.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.68%.

In related news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.89, for a total transaction of $59,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 98,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,609.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,200 shares of company stock valued at $430,304. Corporate insiders own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 4,208 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Designers purchased a new position in Allegiance Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 2,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Allegiance Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $403,000. 44.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

