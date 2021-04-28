$571.69 Million in Sales Expected for Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) will report $571.69 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Callaway Golf’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $550.00 million and the highest is $587.00 million. Callaway Golf reported sales of $442.28 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Callaway Golf will report full year sales of $2.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $2.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Callaway Golf.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $375.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.40 million. Callaway Golf had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a positive return on equity of 9.87%. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share.

ELY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Callaway Golf from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Callaway Golf currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.75.

Shares of Callaway Golf stock opened at $29.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.49. Callaway Golf has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $32.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -23.66 and a beta of 2.16.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the first quarter worth $760,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Callaway Golf during the first quarter valued at $2,474,000. Dudley & Shanley Inc. acquired a new position in Callaway Golf during the first quarter valued at $302,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Callaway Golf by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Callaway Golf during the first quarter valued at $183,000.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

